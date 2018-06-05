Armenia keen to boost relations with Germany

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government plans to strengthen the country’s political and economic ties with Germany, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler.

“We welcome German programs for developing infrastructure and other sectors in Armenia. We are ready to work together to raise our cooperation to another level,” noted Pashinyan.



Ambassador Kiesler is certain that joint efforts will facilitate Armenian-German cooperation in multiple areas. According to him, the parties need to come up with initiatives that will promote implementation of investment programs in different sectors of economy.



Matthias Kiesler has also qualified as perspective the cooperation in industry, development of infrastructure, and energy sector.