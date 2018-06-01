Pashinyan: I met with Georgian leaders to talk openly, look them in the eye

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to Samtskhe-Javakheti region on May 31, the final day of his official visit to Georgia.

The head of Armenian government called at Poka, Gandza and Satkha villages, the towns of Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki, where he visited Holy Cross Church, and met with representatives of the Armenian communities.



He spoke about the results of the talks he held with Georgia colleagues, further development of Armenian-Georgian relations, and domestic political situation in Armenia.



Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze accompanied Pashinyan to Akhalkalaki.



“My meetings with the Prime Minister and President of Georgia started with formal speeches and documents, but very soon we put them away and talked in a open, sincere way, in the atmosphere of brotherly relations. I believe the ability to look each other in the eye is even more important that documents and agreements.



I fully agree with Mr Janelidze, who said that the strength of Georgia is the strength of Armenia, and the strength of Armenia is the strength of Georgia.



This visit has convinced me that the leadership of Georgia is friendly to Armenia,” said Pashinyan.



According to Deputy Prime Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Georgian authorities will soon announce the renovation of the road on Ninotsminda-Armenia border line. Janelidze also stressed that Georgia planned new infrastructure projects in Samtskhe-Javakheti region, which are expected to contribute to job creation and overall progress of the region.