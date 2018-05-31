Nikol Pashinyan to Armenians in Georgia: “There can’t be disappointment”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. "There can be no disappointment, because we have served, are serving and will always serve the Armenian people,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Armenian community on May 30 at St. George Church in Tbilisi, Georgia.
“The victory that Armenians recorded in Yerevan is yours too. You are a full party and beneficiary to that victory, because it happened in your homeland.
Photo: Photolure
We call the revolution in Armenia the revolution of love and solidarity and I have come here today with a message of love and solidarity. I love you all, individually and as a community. I am proud of you, of your willpower and the pride of being Armenian that I see in your eyes. I am proud to witness the friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia and to be certain that they will expand and strengthen even more, that Armenians will feel better in Georgia and Georgians – in Armenia,” said Pashinyan.
The Prime Minister added, “Many say today and wish, hope with a bit of reservation that this process will bring new achievements and no disappointment.”
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
“There can be no disappointment, because we have served, are serving and will always serve the Armenian people. I repeat that our most important mission is to become the firm ground under our nation’s feet so that the people can rely on us and lead the country to new victories. The Armenian people will never lose again, because we are a winning nation, we are a proud nation, and we are a nation that belongs to God. So long live the Republic of Armenia and long live the brotherhood between Armenia and Georgia!” said the Prime Minister.
On May 30, Pashinyan also visited Khojavank pantheon where he laid down flowers to the gravestones of prominent Armenian writers Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi, and Gabriel Sundukyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.