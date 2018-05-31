Nikol Pashinyan to Armenians in Georgia: “There can’t be disappointment”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. "There can be no disappointment, because we have served, are serving and will always serve the Armenian people,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Armenian community on May 30 at St. George Church in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“The victory that Armenians recorded in Yerevan is yours too. You are a full party and beneficiary to that victory, because it happened in your homeland.



Photo: Photolure