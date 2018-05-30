Armenian PM makes appointments in Defense Ministry and MFA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed deputy ministers.

Nazeni Gharibyan was appointed as Deputy Minister of Culture.



Makar Ghambaryan and Gabriel Balayan were appointed as Deputy Defense Ministers.



Ruben Rubinyan was appointed as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Prime Minister Pashinyan has also made a decision to release several officials of their duties in accordance with their letters of resignation.



The following officials have left their positions: Head of State Service for Food Safety of the Ministry of Agriculture Ishkhan Karapetyan, acting Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Enriko Apriamov, acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Harutyunyan.