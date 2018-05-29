Armenian PM promises “crushing rebuff”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today that “all those, who will try to keep Armenia and its people in corruption, anarchy and illegalities, will have to face a crushing rebuff.”

Prime Minister Pashinyan said this while introducing the staff of Armenian State Supervision Service to newly-appointed Chief Davit Sanasaryan.



“The main purpose of this structure is providing the efficiency of state expenditures, as well as the proper implementation of the government’s decisions and PM’s assignments, including in fight against corruption,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



The PM attached importance to increasing state revenues and emphasized that Armenia needs tangible changes.



“Davit Sanasaryan is among the most active participants and leaders of the velvet revolution in Armenia. I think that the spirit of this revolution (in a positive sense) will be reflected in the sector of supervision,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



“Very often we encounter cases when our assignments are interpreted and in a very creative way, which does not at all relate to the issue. This applied to our political statements as well. In particular, we have always said and will always say that Armenia should not have vendettas, while many people take it for a “green light” to continue the old “traditions”. We have accomplished a revolution of love and solidarity, and people trying to interpret our stance as manifestation of weakness, will experience the strength of that revolution, the state and the Armenian law. No one has the right to take our positivity for a weakness,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



“State Supervision Service should provide the relevant atmosphere. On the other hand, I don’t want us to go to extremes and appear in the atmosphere of “terror” instead,” Armenian PM concluded.