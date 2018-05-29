Bridget Brink: US remains a reliable partner to Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink had meetings with the Armenian leadership in Yerevan on May 28.

Meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Pashinyan attached importance to developing Armenia-U.S. relations and stressed that the Armenian government is interested in advancing cooperation in all sectors. The Prime Minister also emphasized the new authorities consider the fight against corruption and reforms in judicial systems to be the priority.

Bridget Brink congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on appointment as Prime Minister and Armenia on the occasion of the centennial of the First Republic. She noted the U.S. is ready to deepen and further develop partnership with Armenia in this historic period.

“The United States is and will remain a reliable partner to the Armenian government and people. We welcome your commitment to the fight against corruption and will assist your government’s efforts aimed at securing equal conditions of the game for the benefit of Armenian people and American investors,” said Bridget Brink.

Meeting with President Armen Sarkissian

Armen Sarkissian highlighted the U.S. efforts in the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at bringing a peaceful settlement to the Karabakh conflict together with the Russian and French partners.

“We would like to give you credit for your important mediation in peaceful resolution of recent protests. The United States will continue working with the government and the people of Armenia in the fight against corruption, creation of favorable environment for the American investors, protection of human rights and development of tourism,” said Bridget Brink.

Meeting with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

The parties exchanged thoughts on expanding the bilateral political dialogue and intensifying trade relations. Deputy Assistant Secretary Brink and Minister Mnatsakanyan also stressed the importance of productive collaboration between the Armenian Caucus and U.S.-Armenian Task Force.