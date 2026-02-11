Charter on Strategic Partnership between the US and Azerbaijan: 4 questions and answers

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States on February 10 in Baku.

Mediamax got familiarized with the document.

1. Is the TRIPP project mentioned in the document?

Yes, it is mentioned.

The Charter states:

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to work together to promote regional connectivity, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) by cooperation on land, maritime, and air transportation infrastructure development; energy and data connectivity; trade and transit facilitation; customs control and border crossing; international multi-modal logistics; and other related areas.

They acknowledge the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as a multi-modal connectivity project that will provide unimpeded connectivity between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity for the countries involved, and unlock the region’s potential for international trade and transit in line with the Washington Peace Summit Declaration of August 8, 2025.”

2. Will the parties cooperate in the field of nuclear energy?

This topic is addressed in the document in only a single sentence.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to deepen civil nuclear cooperation”

3. What does the document say about cooperation in the field of AI?

The Charter states:

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand collaboration on developing AI partnerships, and, where appropriate, to promote cooperation in the space industry and investments in digital infrastructure, including the development of AI data centers in the Republic of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the private sector.

Photo: REUTERS

Building on international best practices, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to examine the creation of dedicated mechanisms, such as joint R&D support instruments, innovation bridge platforms, and sector-focused initiatives in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence – designed to catalyze private venture capital, de-risk early-stage technology development, and accelerate commercialization.”

4. What place is given to security cooperation in the document?

The most significant.

The Charter states:

“The United States deeply values Azerbaijan’s contributions to international peacekeeping efforts where Azerbaijani forces served alongside the United States and coalition partners to advance international and regional security.

1. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand the scope of their defense and security cooperation, including defense sales;

2. Given their shared commitment to countering the scourge of terrorism, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand their existing counterterrorism cooperation;

Photo: REUTERS

3. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to cooperate to increase capabilities in the field of cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection;

4. Being mindful of serious challenges faced by the Republic of Azerbaijan due to contamination with landmines and other explosives, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to cooperate in capacity building in humanitarian de-mining through financial support and technology transfer.”