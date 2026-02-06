Six questions and answers about AECOM - the likely contractor for TRIPP

On February 5, 2026, the US Embassy in Yerevan announced that a team from the American engineering and consulting company AECOM had arrived in Armenia to begin site surveys under the TRIPP program.

Mediamax has collected information about AECOM.

1. What is AECOM?

AECOM is an American multinational infrastructure consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The firm was established in 1990, though many predecessor firms had histories dating back over 120 years.

AECOM CEO Troy Rudd Photo: REUTERS

AECOM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ACM). In fiscal year 2024, the firm reported revenues of $‌16.1 billion.

It has approximately 51,000 employees globally, works in over 150 countries.

2. What does the company specialize in?

AECOM provides comprehensive infrastructure consulting services including:

• Engineering and design

• Urban planning and architecture

• Transportation infrastructure (rail, roads, airports, ports)

• Water and environmental services

• Energy and power infrastructure

• Construction and program management

• Environmental and social impact assessments

• Risk management and resilience planning

3. What railway projects has AECOM implemented?

Warsaw Railway Node in Poland, where it conducted feasibility study covering more than 900 kilometers of railway lines.

Multiple high-speed rail and mass transit projects in Asia (Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore).

4. Has the company worked in the region before?

In April 2011, AECOM Vice President Christopher Choan presented the Southern Corridor project in Yerevan to Armenian Economy Minister Tigran Davtyan and CEO of the National Competitiveness Foundation of Armenia Pegor Papazian. The project aimed to link the wine-making regions of Vayots Dzor province with the Goris-Tatev region.

In November 2017, AECOM took part in the concept design competition for the construction of the Noah Ethnographic District in Yerevan, an initiative launched by the Development Foundation of Armenia.

In September 2018, AECOM completed the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for the Azeri Central East (ACE) oil project in the Caspian Sea.

AECOM has worked extensively with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Green City Action Plans in Samarkand, (Uzbekistan) and Tirana (Albania).

5. What problems has AECOM encountered?

AECOM paid $‌11.8 million to settle allegations of submitting false claims to The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts in New Orleans in 2005.

Former AECOM finance supervisor Hassan Foreman alleged that the firm billed for labor not performed in Afghanistan.

According to Violation Tracker, AECOM and its subsidiaries have accumulated $‌134.3 million in penalties since 2000.

Despite these controversies, AECOM has maintained its Fortune 500 status and industry leadership position.

6. How is AECOM linked to Trump?

AECOM’s engineering team is involved in the construction of the White House State Ballroom, a project initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In 2025, a section of the White House complex was dismantled to facilitate the construction.

According to reports in the American press, the work was carried out without obtaining approval from the relevant bodies.