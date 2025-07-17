Tom Barrack: Trump’s friend, “foreign agent” and former PSG owner

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack has stated that the United States proposes leasing the Armenian part of the road connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan. We tell the story of Tom Barrack, who over the course of 40 years has implemented various deals for Donald Trump.

1. Who is Tom Barrack?

Thomas Joseph Barrack Jr. was born on April 28, 1947, in Culver City, California, to a family of Lebanese Christian immigrants.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1969, where he played on the varsity rugby team.

His first job was at the law firm of Herbert W. Kalmbach, President Richard Nixon’s personal lawyer.

2. When did Tom Barrack get involved in the Middle East?

In 1972, he was sent to Saudi Arabia where he became the squash partner of a Saudi prince, marking the beginning of his Middle East connections.

3. Is this Tom Barrack’s first time in public office?

No, In 1982, he served as Deputy Undersecretary of the United States Department of the Interior in the Reagan administration.

4. When did Tom Barrack meet Donald Trump?

In 1985, he first dealt with Donald Trump when he sold Trump a 20% stake in the Alexander’s department stores.

In 1988, Trump agreed to pay Barrack $‌410 million for total ownership of the Plaza Hotel, with Trump later acknowledging the price was too high, but he dreamed of owning Plaza Hotel.

Referring to the deal, Barrack said: “I was a young pup. He was a big guy in New York at the time.”

“After the Plaza Hotel deal we then created a great personal friendship. Our lives went along the same cadence. We both got divorced, we both had kids the same age, we both got remarried, and we did different deals together,” Barrack said.

During his 2022 trial testimony, when asked about his current relationship with Trump, Barrack said:

“Donald Trump is President of the United States, so an active friendship has become somewhat more complex. But yes, I do consider him a close friend, yes.”

5. How did Barack help Trump and his son-in-law?

In 1994, when Trump faced financial struggles, Chase Manhattan Bank called Barrack to help because he was “the only person who has ever been able to deal with Donald 100 percent.”

Barrack helped prevent foreclosure and secured Saudi royal family backing, though Trump ultimately chose Hong Kong investors.

In 2010, Barrack bought $‌70 million of Jared Kushner’s debt, helping Trump’s son-in-law avoid bankruptcy.

6. How did Barrack and Trump interact in political processes?

Barrack was Senior Advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as chairman of his Inaugural Committee, raising a record $‌107 million.

Tom Barrack in 2016 Photo: REUTERS

In December 2024, President-elect Donald Trump nominated him as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 60-36 vote on April 29, 2025.

On May 23, 2025, Tom Barrack was also appointed as the United States Special Envoy for Syria.

7. What was Tom Barrack accused of?

In July 2021, Barrack was indicted on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of the UAE, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to the FBI.

Tom Barrack’s sketch in the courtroom in 2022 Photo: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

He was released from jail on a record-setting $‌250 million bond with GPS monitoring and travel restrictions.

On November 4, 2022, after a seven-week trial, he was acquitted of all charges by a jury.

8. What foreign state award did Tom Barrack receive?

In 2010, French President Nicolas Sarkozy knighted him as a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur in recognition of his contributions to the French business and finance sector.

9. What is Barrack’s connection with Michael Jackson and PSG?

In 2008, his company Colony Capital purchased Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch loan for $‌22.5 million, saving the property from foreclosure.

In 2012, he sold Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FC to the Qatar Investment Authority.