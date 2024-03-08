Four questions and answers about Russian border guards in Armenia

On March 6, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan stated that the Armenian side has officially applied to Moscow for terminating the presence of Russian border guards at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport. We provide answers to questions about the service of Russian border guards in Armenia.

1. Based on what document are Russian border guards stationed in Armenia?

On September 30, 1992, an interstate agreement was signed in Yerevan “On the Status of the Border Troops of the Russian Federation stationed on the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the conditions of their functioning.”

Armenia became the first country with which Russia signed an agreement on joint protection of external borders after the collapse of the USSR.

2. What falls under the responsibility of Russian border guards?

They guard Armenia’s borders with Turkey (345 km long) and Iran (45 km long).

The Border Guard Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia comprises four detachments located in Gyumri, Armavir, Artashat, and Meghri.

Initially, the Russian border guard unit was called “Armenia” military group within the Caucasus Special Border Guard District of the Russian Federal Border Guard Service.

3. Does the agreement provide for the service of Russian border guards at Armenian airports?

The agreement does not specify the procedure for cooperation between Armenian and Russian border guards at air checkpoints.

Armenian and Russian border guards serve together only at Zvartnots airport.

Only Armenian border guards are present at Erebuni (Yerevan) and Gyumri airports.

4. What has changed since the 2020 war?

On June 4, 2021, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said that due to the escalation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the number of Russian border troops deployed in the republic was increased.

On August 5, 2021, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of Russian border guards in the Tavush region, particularly in the village of Voskepar.

According to recent media reports, Russian border guards are also deployed along the section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik region.