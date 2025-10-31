Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "promotion of pluralistic, transparent and independent media is essential for Armenia.”

“The governments should create all necessary conditions to ensure the real independence of media. But in the evolving times, when we are living in, we need to ensure the independence of media not only from governments. With the growing tendencies of foreign information manipulation and interference it is becoming a matter of national security to protect independence of media also from others. And this brings to the very roots of media and its nature. What is media about and what should be the cause of media? I do believe that the role of media is to serve the public cause in its different dimensions starting from keeping governments accountable to fight against corruption and push for reforms,” Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the international conference on Information Integrity and Independent Media held within the framework of the 8th Paris Peace Forum on October 29.

“It is worth emphasizing that after the Velvet revolution of 2018, Armenia has demonstrated tangible progress across all reputable international indexes related to press freedom. According to the World Press Freedom Index, from 2019 to 2024 Armenia advanced from 80th to 34th place among 180 countries, in terms of media freedom. We continue to strengthen our media environment and uphold journalistic integrity as an essential public good, recognizing that democracy is not a final destination, but a continuous struggle to protect and strengthen the principles upon which it stands,” the Armenian premier noted.