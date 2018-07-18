Gegham Jivanyan: Math allows modeling the future

Mathematics is the driving force of love, justice, and progress. Mediamax and VOLO launch a joint project, MathArt. It will tell about the talents developing Mathematics in Armenia, and their work.



Mathematics is of key value in the modern world and we hope that MathArt will help attract Armenian youngsters into that particular science.



Gegham Jivanyan’s most favorite thing to do as a kid was to view surrounding things and situations through mathematical calculations and to find patterns.



“I have been attracted to mathematics since childhood and mathematical calculations and numbers have always held a special appeal to me.”



From programming to math and vice versa



Gegham Jivanyan studied at the Faculty of Applied Mathematics of the Yerevan State University because he wanted to gain not only theoretical mathematical knowledge but also be able to use it in practice. During that time, however, Gegham realized that math was more appealing to him than programming and decided go in the opposite direction.



Gegham Jivanyan Photo: Mediamax

Data security and the path leading to big markets

Armenia’s mathematical potential and the “source” of problems

Changes math brings into people’s lives

Mari Taryan



Photos: Emin Aristakesyan