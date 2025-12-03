“NK conflict settlement process documents” published

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, the “Documents related to the Karabakh conflict settlement process” were published on the Armenian government website.

The attached note states:

“Below are published a number of documents available in state departments related to the negotiation process for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which provide an idea of the content of the negotiation process that took place until 2020.

A number of publicly available documents are also posted that are directly related to the first group of documents.”

The first document is titled “OSCE MG Proposals (2016) 2019” and consists of three parts. The first part is dated back to June 2019 and includes:

- Declaration of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the first stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and further steps;

- Statement of the Russian Federation, the United States and France in support of the Declaration on the first stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and further steps.

The second part is dated back to September 7, 2016 and is a draft UN Security Council resolution.

The declaration, in particular, states that after the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in the first stage of the settlement, the regions of Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Zangelan and Kubatlu will be returned to Azerbaijan.

The government website also published Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, written in August 2016. It contains, in particular, the following lines:

“I am convinced that by receiving the 5 regions, Azerbaijan will become more destructive. It is clear that by receiving these regions, Baku plans to further increase military and diplomatic pressure on Armenia in order to return other territories and, referring to its domestic legislation, refuse to resolve the final legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The following documents are also published on the government website:

OSCE MG Proposals 2016

Russian Package Proposals

Kazan Document

Madrid Principles.