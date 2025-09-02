Demolition of NKR Foreign Ministry building began in Stepanakert

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today in Stepanakert, demolition began on the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

“The fact that demolition began today is symbolic. September 2 marked the anniversary of the proclamation of the self-proclaimed regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. This building was previously used to host meetings with pro-Armenian foreign politicians visiting the occupied territories and to issue illegal entry visas and accreditations to foreign journalists. All of this was a manifestation of disrespect for the state sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

From this building, David Babayan and others now on trial in Baku for war crimes against Azerbaijan declared that the Azerbaijani flag could only fly in Karabakh at the opening of an embassy,” reported the Trend news agency.

It notes that “a new three-story administrative building in a modern architectural style will be constructed on the site of the demolished building for the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Karabakh Region under the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.”