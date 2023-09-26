13,550 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh - Mediamax.am

13,550 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 8 a.m. September 26, 13,550 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Artsakh.

Armenia’s government reports that registration data for 11,000 of them have been summed up, and assessment of needs for 2,550 persons is in the process of identification.

 

All those who do not have a predetermined place of residence are provided with relevant accommodation by the government.

