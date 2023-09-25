6650 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 5 p.m. September 25, 6,650 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Artsakh.
Armenia’s government reports that registration data for 5,580 of them have been summed up, and assessment of needs for 1,070 persons is in the process of identification.
The government provides relevant accommodation to all those who do not have a predetermined place of residence.
