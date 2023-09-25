105 bodies recovered from different communities of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Search operations for servicemen and civilians killed or gone missing during the hostilities in Artsakh continue.

Artsakh State Emergency Service reported that a body of a civilian was found in Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert on September 21.

As a result of searches carried out on September 22, an injured serviceman was found and evacuated from Ghaibalishen area of Shushi region, and the bodies of 2 killed servicemen from Charektar.

On September 23, 68 bodies were recovered, of which 4 are civilians from Sarnaghbyur village of Askeran region, among them 2 children and elderly spouses.

On the same day, 2 citizens were found in the territory of Nakhijevanik and Sarushen villages, their lives are not in danger.

On September 24, as a result of search operations carried out in different directions, a total of 34 bodies were recovered. Three civilians were found in Shosh village of Askeran region.