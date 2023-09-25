4 850 forcibly displaced persons enter Armenia from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 12 p.m. September 25, 4,850 forcibly displaced persons entered Armenia from Artsakh.

Armenia’s government reports that registration data for 3,900 of them have been summed up, and assessment of needs for 950 persons is in the process of identification.

“All those who do not have a predetermined place of residence are provided with appropriate residence by the government,” the news release runs.