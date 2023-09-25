No set deadlines for moving to Armenia for Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. There are no set deadlines for moving to Armenia from Artsakh.

Artsakh InfoCenter reports that all citizens who wish to move to Armenia from Artsakh will have that opportunity, but the priority is currently given to the citizens who were evacuated as a result of hostilities and became homeless and want to move to Armenia.

“Due to the congested condition of the Stepanakert-Goris highway and traffic jams, it is currently not possible to organize the transportation of seriously and gravely injured people. The import of necessary medical supplies and humanitarian goods is also impossible.

At the same time, in order to get fuel, the citizens cause big traffic jams in the areas near the gas stations, paralyzing the traffic and normal life of the city.

Taking into account all this, we ask you to refrain from moving for the time being in order to avoid accidents and save the lives of the injured,” the statement of the center reads.