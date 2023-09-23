1,340 Armenian civilians continue to remain with Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 1,340 Armenian civilians, including 607 children, who are currently unable to return to their homes, continue to remain with the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC).

The RPC said about this in an official news release.

It notes that “military medics of the Russian special-purpose medical detachment provide qualified and specialized medical assistance on a daily basis to the civilians of Nagorno-Karabakh, previously evacuated from the areas of active hostilities.”

“A block-modular camp has been set up, equipped with modern medical equipment, allowing to conduct up to 80 X-ray, fluorographic and ultrasound studies per day, medical auto dressing room with the capability to provide surgical care, as well as operating and resuscitation diagnostic module with intensive care room,” the news release reads.