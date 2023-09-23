Pashinyan: “Our goal is not to evict Armenians from Karabakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains extremely tense, the humanitarian crisis continues.”

“There are hopes for a positive change in the situation - residents of Nagorno-Karabakh settlements can get a real opportunity to return to their homes.

Besides, a larger batch of humanitarian aid will probably enter Nagorno-Karabakh today,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting.

He, though, did not elaborate from where the humanitarian aid will enter Artsakh.

Pashinyan repeated his words of September 21 that “there is no direct threat to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh”, at the same time noting that “the situation is dynamic and can change at any time.”

“We believe that our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh will be able to move to Armenia if their stay in Karabakh becomes impossible.

Our goal is not to evict Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh. We must do everything for our compatriots to have the opportunity to live in their homes without fear and with dignity,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.