Yerevan /Mediamax/. Stepanakert Press Club chairman Gegham Baghdasaryan said today that "the key task is the organized and safe evacuation of people, saving people’s lives.”

“There are no living conditions for the people of Artsakh. From the neighborhoods of Martuni the Azeris through loudspeakers order people to leave the city, otherwise they will kill everyone. As far as I know, three days have been given to Martakert. They are shelling the city from the outskirts of Stepanakert (from the direction of Krkzhan). But there are no enough cars and fuel to evacuate people.

Urgent measures should be taken. The authorities of Artsakh and Armenia should appeal to international structures and demand their engagement in the evacuation. Today’s session of the UN Security Council is the most appropriate occasion to talk about this,” Gegham Baghdasaryan wrote.

“Evacuation is impossible without an international presence because there are a number of obstacles. The most important one is the attitude of the Russians. The Russians want a certain number of people to stay to justify their criminal presence. This is a real hostage situation, and we must speak out about it. It is for this purpose that the Russians spread information in Artsakh that Armenia is not willing to accept the people of Artsakh. The authorities of Armenia should state clearly, unambiguously for the whole world to hear that they are ready to receive people,” the chairman of the Stepanakert Press Club said.