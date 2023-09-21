Putin voices hope for de-escalation - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said today that his country is in constant contact with Yerevan, Stepanakert and Baku.

“Russian peacekeepers are doing everything to protect the civilian population. We hope that we can achieve de-escalation and move the issue to a peaceful direction,” the Russian president said during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

 

Vladimir Putin said that more than 2,000 civilians, including over 1,000 children, are in the main camp of Russian peacekeepers.

