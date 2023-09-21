Document on cessation of hostilities in Artsakh published

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh InfoCenter published the document, which says that an agreement has been reached through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh on the complete cessation of hostilities from 1:00 p.m. September 20, 2023.

The document says:

“An agreement has been reached on the withdrawal of the remaining units and servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia from the zone of deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and complete disarmament of the armed formations of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army and the withdrawal of heavy equipment and weapons from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh for their early disposal.

The issues raised by the Azerbaijani side on the reintegration, ensuring the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the issues of ensuring the livelihood of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the constitution of Azerbaijan, according to the agreement reached, will be discussed at the meeting between representatives of the local Armenian population and representatives of the central authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan to be held in the town of Yevlakh on September 21, 2023 and during subsequent meetings.”