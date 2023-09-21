Artsakh accepts Russian peacekeepers’ proposal on ceasefire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission on ceasefire.

The details of the content of the proposal are not published.

The staff of the President of Artsakh issued a message in this regard, which says:

“The analysis of the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces shows that their task is to divide Artsakh and cause irreparable damage to its vitality. During two days of persistent battles, the units of the armed forces of Artsakh heroically defended against the enemy, which was several times superior in manpower and military equipment, causing it the greatest losses.

Unfortunately, the Artsakh side also has losses and wounded. In some areas the enemy managed to break into the military positions of the Defense Army, take control of a number of heights and strategic road junctions.

In the current situation, the actions of the international community to stop the war and resolve the situation are insufficient.

Taking into account all this, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the Russian peacekeeping mission on the cessation of fire.”