Artak Beglaryan: Artsakh authorities must make prompt and bold decisions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former state minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said today that "the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh must make prompt and bold decisions and publicly present them to the people, no matter how difficult they are, and the people must understand this desperate step that arises from the situation.”

“The bloody genocide that is going on at this moment should be stopped a minute ago, because the number of victims and wounded is increasing rapidly, and the advancement and success of the Azerbaijani army in different directions is developing. Time is working against us, because it is obvious that neither of the international actors, including Russia and US, have no wish to stop the war: it is indisputable to me that the Russian Federation, the USA and the EU criminally and fully support the Azerbaijani agenda to subjugate the people of Artsakh.

In such a difficult geopolitical situation and in such an extremely unequal war, our heroic boys simply cannot achieve a significant result only at the cost of their bravery and lives. We have remained completely besieged and alone, even Mother Armenia has abandoned Artsakh in this struggle.

In such an obvious impasse, the main priority should be to save human lives, and the rest of the issues related to the future of Artsakh should be discussed after the ceasefire, to the extent possible, with possible international guarantees.

It is very difficult for me to write such a text, but we have to tell the truth for the sake of the people of Artsakh and the future of the remained pieces of the homeland, even if it is obscured. Every struggle must have some visible perspective, especially when thousands of human lives are at stake.

Stay strong, people! The time will come for us to arise again,” Artak Beglaryan wrote.