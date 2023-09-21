Azerbaijan reports about damaged facilities in Shushi - Mediamax.am

1583 views

Azerbaijan reports about damaged facilities in Shushi


Photo: archive photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan Kenan Zeynalov stated today that the town of Shushi “was shelled from large-caliber weapons and mortars by Armenian military all night on Wednesday.”

Zeynalov said that as a result, strategic facilities were damaged and the town’s power supply was periodically interrupted.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 21, 2023 09:40
“We will continue to support the Armenia’s sovereignty and security”, Blinken says

Nagorno Karabakh | September 20, 2023 15:21
Putin voices hope for de-escalation

Politics | September 20, 2023 14:20
Pashinyan: Armenia had no participation in the discussion of the text
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023