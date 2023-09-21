Azerbaijan reports about damaged facilities in Shushi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan Kenan Zeynalov stated today that the town of Shushi “was shelled from large-caliber weapons and mortars by Armenian military all night on Wednesday.”
Zeynalov said that as a result, strategic facilities were damaged and the town’s power supply was periodically interrupted.
