Samvel Shahramanyan says Artsakh to be forced to take appropriate steps - Mediamax.am

Samvel Shahramanyan says Artsakh to be forced to take appropriate steps


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of Artsakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, said today that “Artsakh will be forced to take appropriate steps, with the overarching goal of ensuring the physical safety of the population.”

The Office of the Artsakh President reported that Samvel Shahramanyan convened an extended session of the Security Council.

 

“The situation created as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the possible developments and the steps implemented by Artsakh in this context were discussed.

 

The head of the state noted that the response of international actors regarding the situation created in Artsakh and its overcoming is not adequate and no practical steps are being taken,” the news release says.

