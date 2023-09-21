Azerbaijan continues positional advancement operations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that military clashes continue along the line of contact with varying intensity.

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, by firing from various types of weapons, continue positional advancement operations, targeting civilian infrastructures as well.

The units of the Defense Army are persistently resisting the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan with defensive operations, causing them losses,” the Defense Army said in a news release.