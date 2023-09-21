Population of 6 villages of Artsakh evacuated

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Civilian population of six villages have been evacuated in Artsakh.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan reported that the residents of Khramort, Khnabad, Sarnaghbyur, Nakhijevanik, Machkalashen and Chankatagh have been evacuated.
