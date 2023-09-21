Artsakh calls on Azerbaijan to negotiate - Mediamax.am

Artsakh calls on Azerbaijan to negotiate


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh offered the Azerbaijani side to negotiate.

“The Karabakh side appeals to the Azerbaijani side to immediately stop the fire and to sit down at the table of negotiations in order to resolve the situation,” Artsakh InfoCenter said in a statement.

 

The Artsakh Defense Army also reported that the intensity of fire on the line of contact has decreased significantly.

