Artsakh calls on Azerbaijan to negotiate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh offered the Azerbaijani side to negotiate.
“The Karabakh side appeals to the Azerbaijani side to immediately stop the fire and to sit down at the table of negotiations in order to resolve the situation,” Artsakh InfoCenter said in a statement.
The Artsakh Defense Army also reported that the intensity of fire on the line of contact has decreased significantly.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.