Azerbaijan announces launch of “anti-terrorist measures” in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan announced about the launch of “local anti-terrorist measures” in Karabakh.

“As part of activities with the use of precision weapons on the front line and in depth, the positions of formations of the Armenian armed forces, their long-term firing points, as well as combat systems and military facilities are being destroyed.

We reiterate that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets are being destroyed.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian monitoring center were informed about the ongoing activities,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a news release.