Azerbaijan returns three kidnapped Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Three Armenian young people kidnapped by the Azerbaijani side from the Lachin corridor were returned to Armenia 10 days later.

“On September 7, at the Hakari bridge site of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Azerbaijani side handed over the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh Alen Sargsyan (born on 05.07.2001), Levon Grigoryan (born on 17.05.2003) and Vahe Hovsepyan (born on 12.06.2003), to the border guards of the National Security Service of Armenia.

On August 28, they were detained by Azerbaijani border guards while traveling from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia,” Armenia’s National Security Service said in a news release.