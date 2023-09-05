Luis Moreno Ocampo to participate in US Congress hearing on the blockade of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States Congress Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission will hold a hearing on September 6 on the ongoing blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the hearing Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, will present his personal expert opinion.

On August 7 he released his personal Expert Opinion where he cited Article II, (c) of the Genocide Convention and noted that:

“Impeding access to any food, medical supplies, and other essentials should be considered a genocide. Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.”

David Phillips, Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University, will testify on facts relevant to gathering the intent of the government of Azerbaijan.

This hearing will be open to Members of Congress, congressional staff, the interested public, and the media. The hearing will be livestreamed via the Commission website. It will launch on September 6 at 1:00pm Washington time (9 pm Armenia time).