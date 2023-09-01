German FM: Lachin corridor “must be free for humanitarian aid”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been included on the agenda of the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers, which is taking place today in Spain.

TASS reports that Baerbock stated that “the Lachin corridor must be free for humanitarian aid.”

“My French colleague and I included the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on the agenda. The situation of the people there is catastrophic,” Baerbock said.

“That is why we address an urgent appeal to Azerbaijan and Russia: the people of Nagorno-Karabakh must finally get what they need for life. The Lachin corridor must be free for humanitarian aid,” the German Foreign Minister stressed.

Baerbock also noted that an exchange of views on this issue with American partners has been held for several days.