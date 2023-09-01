Artsakh has a new state minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan has been dismissed from the position.

President Arayik Harutyunyan replaced him with the Security Council Secretary Samvel Shahramanyan, providing him with broad powers.

“Samvel Shahramanyan assumed the position of the state minister in the most difficult times for Artsakh, he worked diligently and transparently to alleviate the hardships afflicting the people of Artsakh. With his fighting and persistent character, he was able to overcome a number of problems,” Araik Harutyunyan said in the message.

Harutyunyan announced today that he will resign tomorrow.