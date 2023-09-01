Pashinyan says sending international mission to Lachin and NK is an absolute necessity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “In the presence of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Azerbaijan continues the policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to genocide through starvation.”

“Its key purpose is to free the NK territory from Armenians. One of the scenarios of this monstrous program is the following: Azerbaijan plans to open the Lachin Corridor one-sidedly in the most acute moment of the humanitarian crisis, to allow people to leave Nagorno-Karabakh but not to allow them to return.

I see the way out from the created situation through the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue in the framework of the international mechanism. The international mechanism is of vital need. Otherwise, as we have already been convinced, Baku aborts the possibility of dialogue in all possible ways,” Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

He stressed that they should continue to step up the efforts aimed at focusing international attention on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We need to promote the idea of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh, because it is an absolute necessity, especially now,” he said.

Pashinyan noted that “the priority remains ensuring the entrance of urgent humanitarian cargoes to NK,” reminding that more than 30 trucks with humanitarian cargoes are waiting in the Kornidzor section to enter Karabakh.