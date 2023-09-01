Russian MFA: “The situation in Lachin consequence of Armenia’s recognition of NK as part of Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said today that "the situation in the Lachin Corridor is a consequence of Armenia’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan.”

This was recorded at the October 2022 and May 2023 summits held under the auspices of the European Union with the participation of the leaders of the two countries. This is clearly stated in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s July 15 statement on the situation created around Nagorno- Karabakh. In this context, I think that placing responsibility on the Russian peacekeeping contingent is inappropriate, incorrect, and unjustified.

In the new conditions that appeared as a result of Armenia’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, we see the issue of the peacekeepers in providing possible support on the ground to ensure the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians, including in the context of a direct dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert,” Maria Zakharova said when asked what Russia does to free the Armenians kidnapped by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor.

She noted that the agreements should be implemented. “If you have agreed on something, let alone sign it, especially at the highest level, you should implement it, not make comments, invent new constructions, and involve not even just a third party but a fifth and tenth.

There are agreements and they must be fulfilled, this is the guarantee. It is necessary to implement what we have agreed. I am talking about a 180-degree change in the position of the Armenia’s leadership on an important issue.

The position has drastically changed on a key issue, and that is key for Yerevan. But there are obligations that were obtained and sealed with signatures. But those obligations, if not canceled, have been reaffirmed many times, and their fulfillment is a guarantee.”