Artsakh parliament: “Operation of Akna-Stepanakert road unacceptable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chairman of the National Assembly of Artsakh Davit Ishkhanyan said today that “the operation of the Akna-Stepanakert road is unacceptable for them”.

“Artsakh has one road called the Lachin corridor. And the uninterrupted transportation of both humanitarian goods and the traffic from Artsakh to Armenia and in the opposite direction must be restored through that corridor. This is fixed in the trilateral statement signed on November 9.

As for the Azerbaijani thesis of operating the Akna-Stepanakert road, it is not new. The Azerbaijani side tried to present this proposal and make it a reality through Western and Russian partners.

Our society should be informed that the discussions held by the Artsakh authorities have led to the fact that the operation of that road is unacceptable for us for a number of reasons. One of the reasons is that we have one road, Lachin, and we should not reserve the concept of a second corridor for ourselves,” the speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly said during the news conference.

He noted that by pursuing political goals, Azerbaijan is trying to show the world that “they have an internal problem and the humanitarian crisis of Artsakh cannot be related to the outside world.”