Aliyev said in which case the Lachin corridor will open

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which case the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Artsakh will be allowed to be used.

“The parties discussed the situation around Lachin and Aghdam-Stepanakert roads. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Lachin-Stepanakert road can be used only after the opening of the Aghdam-Stepanakert road and only in compliance with the rules of the customs and border regime of Azerbaijan,” the press service of the Azerbaijani president said, according to TASS.

 

The French president, in turn, said that Paris is ready to “contribute to the stabilization of the situation and the ease of tension”.

