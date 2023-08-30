Pashinyan and Macron discuss situation in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the current situation in the region in a telephone conversation.

“Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as the need to take steps to overcome and resolve it.

The interlocutors also stressed the importance of consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region,” the government said in a news release.