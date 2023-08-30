Prince of Lichtenstein to lead humanitarian airlift to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan announced good news about the humanitarian airlift to Artsakh.

“Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, expressed readiness to lead a humanitarian airlift to besieged Artsakh and to be on the board that will fly to the region.

According to one of our partners in this humanitarian mission, Impact Investing Solutions from Switzerland, “together with H.S.H. Prince Michael, other world leaders, current and former heads of state are also ready to lead necessary airlifts to Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 people, including 30,000 children, are deprived of food and medication for more than 8 months already”.

This is a very clear example that international actors are ready to provide real support if they are fully informed about the situation in Artsakh. In this sense, it is obvious that our daily work in the information field is effective, and we should all make more and more efforts for the world to really realize what is happening in Artsakh and what each of them can do,” Vardanyan wrote on Facebook.