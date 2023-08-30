Artsakh Ombudsman reports about other two kidnapped young people

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh human rights defender Gegham Stepanyan detailed about the kidnapping of citizens by Azerbaijan from the checkpoint located in the Lachin corridor.

“The representatives of the Azerbaijani border guard and other services took 5 people who were being transported from Artsakh to Armenia to a special room located near the checkpoint for interrogation. They asked different questions starting from the occupation in sports, the purpose of going to Armenia, the economic situation in Armenia and Artsakh, etc.

According to the obtained information, two more persons from the previously agreed lists, Vahe Hovsepyan and Levon Grigoryan, did not cross the illegal checkpoint, but we do not manage to contact them.

All three citizens are students of Armenian educational institutions,” Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, Mediamax reported that the Azerbaijani side kidnapped a student heading to Armenia.