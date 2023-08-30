Azerbaijani side kidnaps a citizen heading to Armenia from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani side kidnapped a citizen heading to Armenia from Artsakh.
Artsakh’s InfoCenter reported that at the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor the Azerbaijani side kidnapped Alen Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was heading from Artsakh to Armenia accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
“No reliable information about the reasons of the kidnapping is known yet. Alen Sargsyan is a student, he was going to Yerevan to continue his studies,” the center said in a news release.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.