Azerbaijani side kidnaps a citizen heading to Armenia from Artsakh - Mediamax.am

1966 views

Photo: sputnik.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani side kidnapped a citizen heading to Armenia from Artsakh.

Artsakh’s InfoCenter reported that at the illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor the Azerbaijani side kidnapped Alen Sargsyan, born in 2001, who was heading from Artsakh to Armenia accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

 

“No reliable information about the reasons of the kidnapping is known yet. Alen Sargsyan is a student, he was going to Yerevan to continue his studies,” the center said in a news release.

