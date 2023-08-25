Azerbaijan is trying to obstruct ICRC assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Red Cross Society issued a statement today which particularly reads:

“The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society violates the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, first of all, the principle of neutrality, and gets involved in political process, raising the position of its government, that is, to keep the Lachin Corridor closed (also through the suggestion of so-called alternative routes).

Presently, Azerbaijan also using the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society is trying to obstruct the activity of the ICRC as the only humanitarian international organization operating in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The drawing in of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society in the political processes contradicts to the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent International Movement; the latter does not have mandate to make political statements and serve the political agenda.”