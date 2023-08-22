Mirzoyan: UN Security Council resolution would have put an end to humanitarian crisis in NK

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated today that the world sees Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I don’t think the U.S. is preparing or wants to be a part of this policy of ethnic cleansing or contribute to it in any way. I think and hope that the U.S. realizes very well the scale and the growing speed of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

According to him, the U.S. realizes that “a possible resolution of the UN Security Council would have helped resolve this situation, put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh”. “That resolution would have made it possible to get the parties back to the negotiation agenda.”