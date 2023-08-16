Lavrov and Bayramov discuss the issue of unblocking the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, “highlighted the speedy de-escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the unblocking of humanitarian routes, and the Lachin Corridor."

As the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports, during the telephone conversation held at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, the ministers exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional agenda.

“It was emphasized that there is no alternative to the comprehensive implementation of trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to achieve a stable settlement of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

The ministers expressed a common opinion on the counter-effectiveness of attempts to replace specific work in that direction with political-propaganda activities,” the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry reads.