Pashinyan: Azerbaijan seeks to present territorial claims to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “an impression is being created that Azerbaijan’s plan is to sign a peace treaty with provisions that leave room for disputing the border fixed by the Almaty Declaration and later present territorial claims to Armenia during the demarcation and delimitation process.”

He reminded at the cabinet sitting that the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan were determined by the 1991 Almaty Declaration and this was reaffirmed by the results of the quadrilateral meeting in Prague on October 6, 2022.

“Azerbaijan’s style of placing flags in various places voluntarily and often with the use of force is similar to the process of aborting border demarcation and the peace process in a whole,” he said, reiterating Armenia’s commitment to the agreement on establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity - 86,600 sq. km (Azerbaijan) and 29,800 sq. km (Armenia).

“We are waiting for Azerbaijan’s public reaffirmation of this agreement,” Pashinyan said.