Blinken urges Aliyev to ensure free transit through the Lachin Corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the “urgent need” to ensure free transit through the Lachin Corridor.

Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson, said in news release.

“Secretary Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to express deep concern for the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Secretary Blinken underscored the urgent need for free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor, and emphasized the need for compromise on alternative routes so humanitarian supplies can reach the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Secretary stressed the need for all parties to keep up positive momentum on peace negotiations,” the news release reads.