Artsakh parliament speaker to submit resignation letter on July 29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artur Tovmasyan, the Artsakh National Assembly speaker, will submit a resignation letter tomorrow.

“By my personal decision, I take political responsibility to leave the position of the Chairman of the National Assembly, but I will always remain committed to the idea adopted by our people with the 1991 referendum,” Artur Tovmasyan stated.

